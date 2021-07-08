The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
The university recognizes Kaylyn Lewis and Julia Morgan, both of Rusk, for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
The university recognizes the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester:
Leiyana Lyons, of Jacksonville; Corbin Barrett, Kaylyn Lewis and Julia Morgan, all of Rusk.
Named for Sam Houston, Texas’ greatest hero, Sam Houston State University continually strives to honor its historical roots through academic excellence that includes exceptional teaching from faculty. For more than 140 years, SHSU has been preparing students for meaningful lives of achievement. Its motto, “The measure of a Life is its Service,” resonates among its over 21,500 students and echoes across eight colleges and beyond its Huntsville roots.
With over 90 bachelor's degree programs, 55 master’s degree programs and 10 doctoral programs, including the nation’s first PhD in Forensic Science, SHSU offers an exceptional college experience. SHSU continually strives to meet the needs of contemporary students, both traditional and online.
For more information on Sam Houston State University, visit shsu.edu.
