Sam's Club to roll out curb side pick up at all stores

Sam's Club has announced that it will be offering curb side pick up at all of its stores located in the United States.
The service should launch by the end of June.
Sam's Club featured curb side pick-up at 16 of its stores in as a test program that was met with great success.
Plus-level members will be able to shop from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Non-Plus level members will have a smaller shopping window.
Items that are eligible for pick up are listed on the company website.
Curb side pick up will not be available for tobacco, alcoholic beverages, pharmacy department items or for goods sold in the optical shops.
