Samuel Ghigiarelli of Jacksonville was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University. Ghigiarelli was among more than 750 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester.
Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President's) or 3.500 (Dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Saint Francis University in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of Catholic faith, generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
