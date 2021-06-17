Samuel Ghigiarelli, Marketing major from Jacksonville, was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University. Ghigiarelli was among more than 700 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President's) or 3.5 (Dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of faith generosity, respect, discovery, and joy.
For more information on Saint Francis University, visit www.francis.edu.
