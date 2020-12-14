Kirk Sadler, dressed as Santa Claus, sang Christmas carols outside the windows of residents at Angelina House on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
A volunteer at Angelina House for the past 15 years, this is the eighth year in which Sadler has played the part of Santa.
“He really enjoys it and the residents enjoy it, too,” Executive Director Linzey Campbell said.
In years past, the residents would gather in the dining area to listen to Santa sing. With this year’s COVID-19 restrictions, Santa and crew had to serenade the residents from outside the building.
“They were very glad he could still come. Of course, COVID is kind of sad for everybody, but we’re making the best of it and do what we can,” Campbell said. “This will bring a little bit of cheer to them.”
Santa had some help with the caroling. His mom, Sheila Sadler, County Judge Chris Davis, JayAnna Davis, Barry Robinson, Bobby Robinson, and Cynthia Durrett, dressed as Mrs. Claus, sang along to Santa’s guitar playing.
After finishing their tour at Angelina House, Santa and his carolers traveled to Twin Oaks to repeat their performance.
Angelina House is a senior living community located at 211 Philip Street.
To learn more about Angelina House, visit the Facebook page of the same name or the website, angelinahousetx.com.
Twin Oaks is a nursing and rehabilitation care center located at 1123 N. Bolton.
To learn more about Twin Oaks, visit the Facebook page Twin Oaks Health & Rehabilitation or their website, twinoakscare.com.
