Santiago "Noe" Torres, 21, dies in one-car accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A one-car traffic accident has claimed the life of Santiago “Noe” Torres-Martinez, 21, of Alto.
The crash happened on U.S, Highway 69 on Saturday, approximately five miles south of Rusk.
According to the accident investigation report the deceased, who was traveling south on Hwy. 69, drove across the center median, then overcorrected and went off of the roadway and struck a tree.
Martinez was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Martinez leaves behind a wife (Jasmin) and a young daughter (Lesly).
A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.
