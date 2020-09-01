A flotilla in support of President Donald Trump will take place on Lake Jacksonville, Saturday, Sept. 5, with a 3 p.m. line-up at the dam.
Organizers are inviting boat owners to dress up their watercraft – and themselves – in garb honoring the president as the flotilla makes its way around the lake.
State Rep. Travis Clardy will speak briefly to the crowd at 5 p.m. at a boat dock owned by one of the residents; U.S. State Representative Lance Gooden is tentatively slated to appear. Entertainment will be provided by Boogie Butt Productions.
Organizers ask that no Confederate flags be included among flotilla décor.
More information can be found online at the “Lake Jacksonville Association” page on Facebook.
