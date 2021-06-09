Southern Arkansas University announced the 2021 spring semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Cydney Lee Dement earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2021 semester, securing a position on the Southern Arkansas University's President's List.
Dement is a senior Exercise Science major from Jacksonville.
A total of 394 students were honored on this semester's President's List.
Darius Kristopher Trimble earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the spring 2021 semester, earning a position on the Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.
Trimble is a junior Psychology major with a minor in K-12 Physical Education and Health from Troup, TX.
A total of 514 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.
SAU "feels like home" and continues to build on its dedication to student achievement and success in a caring atmosphere, both on campus and online. With more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.
To learn more about SAU, visit web.SAUmag.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.