The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is planning for their 97th annual banquet, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20. This year’s venue is The Legacy, located at 782 CR 1511.
The annual banquet is where award winners are announced. Traditional awards are Business Man and Woman of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Other awards presented include the Chairwoman’s Award and Division Chair of the Year. New awards given last year included Rookie of the Year and Unsung Hero.
The winners for 2020 were Rob Gowin, Business Man of the Year, and Stacy Boyer, Business Woman of the Year. The Citizen of the Year went to multiple honorees who work in public health including At Home HealthCare, Cherokee County Public Health Department, Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville, Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville, Family Circle of Care, Family First Clinic & Urgent Care, Hospice of East Texas, Jacksonville Care Clinic, Jacksonville Fire Department, Jacksonville Healthcare Center, Jacksonville Police Department, Legacy at Jacksonville, Quick Visit Urgent Care and UT Health-Jacksonville.
Britian McKinney received Division Chair of the Year and the Chairwoman’s Award went to Anthony Williams. Dillon Rodriguez was designated as the Rookie of the Year and Shelley “Shamrock” Cleaver was named Unsung Hero.
To hear the 2021 winners announced firsthand, you’ll have to be present at the banquet. Tickets for the event will go on sale after the first of the year. Watch for details and a link to purchase tickets on the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
