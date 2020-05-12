SAVE THE DATE: JHS Graduation set for June 2 at Tomato Bowl

The Historic Tomato Bowl will be host to the Graduation Ceremony for the Jacksonville High School Class of 2020 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
"After Governor (Greg) Abbott and (Texas) Education Commissioner (Mike) Morath set forth guidelines for allowing open-air venues for graduation, and after much discussion and planning, we have decided to host the Senior Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony in the Tomato Bowl on June 2, 2020", Dr. Chad Kelly, Superintendent of Jacksonville Schools said. "We do have very specific guidelines the seniors and their guests will be expected to follow. We feel we have planned and set in place procedures that will safely allow this event to take place during this unusual era".
Each graduate will be able to bring up to 5 guests, who will be screened using CDC guidelines prior to entering the stadium. The graduates will sit on the field as is tradition, in assigned and distanced seating. Families will sit in the stands together while social distancing from other families.
Specific guidelines are being sent out to each senior, as well as surveys that must be completed to be able to participate in the ceremony.
While we are excited to celebrate with the graduates, Jacksonville ISD will abide by any future state issued mandates concerning large gatherings should they change. Our hope is to enjoy an organized and safe event on June 2 for the Senior Class of 2020 and their guests.
