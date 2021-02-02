The Rusk Police Department hosted a retirement party Friday, Jan. 29, for one of their own – Earl Dominy, who leaves the force following a 28-year career in law enforcement.
Rusk Police Chief Stephen Hughes said “there was never a lack of excitement” working with Dominy.
Dominy’s daily, “Hey, boss man, what’s up?” will be missed by the chief.
“He’s been great to work with,” Hughes said.
Graduating from the police academy in Nov. 1992, Dominy began his law enforcement career as a Cherokee County jailer and reserve deputy. He was hired as a full-time deputy under Sheriff James Campbell, working under Campbell for approximately seven years. After his stint as a deputy, Dominy was employed as a license and weight officer, serving in that position for five years.
In 2006, Dominy was hired by the Rusk Police Department where he served until his retirement, which was effective January 31.
“I had kicked it around ever since I was a kid,” Dominy said of his interest in the law profession, citing uncles and cousins who have served in law enforcement.
While a family legacy of service impelled him, it was his own desire to help people that kept him in the profession for so long.
“As a law enforcement officer you wear many hats,” he said. “Probably the best hat I wore was being able to sit down and talk with somebody who was going through a troubled time and make them feel at ease. I’m a very religious man and any chance I got to be able to sit and witness to someone, I took that opportunity.”
He said he’d miss seeing other officers regularly now that he was retired.
“They’re like brothers and sisters,” he said. “I’ll still be able to see them, but I won’t be able to see them on a day-to-day basis like I’m used to.”
He claims there is not one thing he won’t miss about the job, even though it wasn’t without difficulty or tragedy.
Dominy said the most traumatic experience of his career was the death of a small child who had been hit by a car. He sat in the middle of the road holding the child who died as the ambulance was arriving.
“That bothers me to today,” he said.
Despite the negative events associated with his occupation, Dominy said he enjoyed every aspect of his career.
“You meet a lot of great people out here on both sides, law enforcement and non-law enforcement. I’ve made a lot of friends. All the people that are in law enforcement around here are like family. It’s been a real humbling experience.”
Dominy’s wife Brenda is Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1.
“I’m real proud of him,” Brenda said.
“He’s retiring from Rusk PD,” she said. “I don’t think he’s done with law enforcement.”
Dominy admitted as much himself when asked about retirement plans.
“I’ve got some prospects that I’m working on right now, there’s nothing definite,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’m going to try to stay in law enforcement. I’m not retiring completely out of law enforcement. I’ve got two more years and I can have my 30 [years] in.”
To his fellow officers, Dominy offers this advice, “Stay safe, keep your faith, and trust in God.”
