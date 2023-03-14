Scammers can target victims through any device connected to the internet, and your TV is no exception. BBB Scam Tracker has seen an influx of reports about scammers catching people off guard with pop-ups on their smart TVs. Their objective is to steal your personal information and money.
“Watching your favorite television show with your family in the privacy of your own home used to be safe,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas said. “Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. We must always be mindful of scammers waiting to take advantage of every situation.”
How the scam works
You open a familiar streaming service on your smart TV, but you can’t log in. Instead, a pop-up appears, informing you there is a problem with your device or your streaming subscription and that you must call a phone number or visit a website to fix it. The fake customer service representatives then instruct you to pay an activation fee and to provide them with remote access to your TV. It’s at this point they install malware, giving them access to sensitive data on your computer.
In some reported incidences, scammers ask you to “fix” the issue by paying them in gift cards. One consumer reported that after calling a number that appeared in a pop-up on their smart TV, a scammer instructed them to purchase three $100 Xbox gift cards to add “anti-hacking protection” to their account. After buying the gift cards and contacting the number again, it became clear they were dealing with scammers.
How to avoid smart TV scams
Double-check any fees you are required to pay. If scammers ask you to pay an activation fee, antivirus protection fee, or any other kind of fee, do some research beforehand. For example, scammers claim you need to pay an activation fee to start using your Roku. However, a quick online search reveals that Roku never charges activation or registration fees.
Don’t fall for fake websites. Scammers love to create imitation websites using URLs that are just a letter or two off. Fake websites are a threat, even on smart TVs, so double-check the URL. Another way to protect yourself is to avoid clicking on links in pop-ups and, instead, type web URLs directly into your browser.
Check before you call. If a “customer service” phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before you call. Contact a streaming service or TV manufacturer’s website to find their customer support number.
Never let anyone control your device remotely. Scammers usually ask for remote computer access, but they could also ask for access to your smart TV. Don’t ever give control of your device to a stranger.
For more information
Get more advice about tech support scams at bbb.org/article/scams/16553-bbb-tip-tech-support-scams. Learn other ways to protect yourself in the article "10 Steps to Avoid Scams" at bbb.org/article/scams/8767-bbb-tips-10-steps-to-avoid-scams. If you spot a smart TV scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help boost consumer awareness.
