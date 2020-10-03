Trick or treats, bags of sweets, ghosts will be walking down the street – or in this case, around the square in downtown Rusk. The annual Scare on the Square hosted by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce will return for its 16th straight year this October, with a few changes to meet guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control in regards to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Trick-or-treaters to this year’s event will be asked to follow a specified, one-way route around the square to ensure social distancing guidelines are met, with the starting point beginning at Austin Bank on the corner of South Main Street and Forth Street. The route will continue from the starting intersection to Fifth Street, where it will take a right, continuing to the intersection of Fifth and Henderson Streets. Ghosts and goblins will cross Henderson Street and turn left, continuing towards Sixth Street. At this intersection, the route will turn left and head back towards Main Street and Citizen’s State Bank. After crossing Main Street, the route will turn left and continue to Fifth Street where the route will take its final right turn, ending at Prescription Pharmacy. Businesses and individuals wishing to hand out treats will be asked to set up along the specified route, which in some cases will mean their table or booth will not be directly in front of their store front.
Volunteers from Rusk High School’s theater program will be on site with large, directional arrows to show when and where to turn and help with crowd control. For additional safety, Main Street from the intersection of Forth to the intersection of Sixth will be blocked off to traffic, as well as portions of Fifth Street.
As an additional treat, Heather Beck Photography, Rusk High School Senior Finale and the Cherokee Civic Theatre are partnering to offer a fun, Halloween backdrop for pictures, individual or family groups, to commemorate the event. Images will be $10 each with proceeds going towards the Rusk 2021 Senior Class Finale event.
Although local businesses will be passing out candy around the square on Friday, Oct. 30, many area neighborhoods and residential locations are preparing to hand out treats on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.
For more information on where to set up, route information or to volunteer, call the Chamber office at (903) 683-4242 or email info@ruskchamber.com.
