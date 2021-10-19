The weather has turned cooler and it finally feels like fall. Along with the season, one can find numerous fall and Halloween events planned by local churches and other organizations.
For those planning to attend Halloween events or participate in trick-or-treating, safekids.org offers some safety tips regarding costumes.
• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers, and if possible, choose light colors.
• Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen.
• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
Safekids.org also provides advice for safe trick-or-treating.
• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks and checking both ways when crossing the street.
• Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, as far to the left as possible.
• Children should walk routes with the fewest street crossings.
• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart into the street or cross the street between parked cars.
• Join children under the age of 12 for trick-or-treating. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
Stay safe and have fun at one or more of the events provided by local churches, chambers of commerce and others. A list of such events is gathered here for the convenience of our readers. They are listed in order by date and time.
The Corner Lot, located at 1030 CR 2120 in Rusk, will host a fall festival 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The event will feature a costume contest, with judging at 5:30 p.m., a dunking booth, games for all ages, prizes, and free food and drinks.
This month’s featured movie, Hocus Pocus, will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers request participants not attend in scary costumes.
For questions, call 817-879-0603.
For more information about The Corner Lot, visit their Facebook page.
The J Bar C Cowboy Church, located at 9530 FM 855 in Bullard, invites the public to their fall festival 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The event involves food, fun and games.
The church can be contacted by phone, 903-894-3473, or email, jbarccc2019@gmail.com.
For more information on J Bar C Cowboy Church, visit their Facebook page.
The Cherokee County Master Gardeners will host their annual Scarecrow Trail from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 30, except on Sunday when the trail will be closed. The Scarecrow Trail is located at the Ruth B Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville. No scary or gory scarecrows or weapons of any kind will be allowed on display, according to the official rules.
Admission is $1 or one canned good per person. The food and proceeds will benefit HOPE-Jacksonville.
For questions, call 903-683-5416.
Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, 5592 Hwy 110 in Rusk, is hosting Exceptional Fall Roundup 2021 Sunday, Oct. 24.
Church service begins at 10 a.m. with activities to follow. Lunch will be provided.
The event will feature horseback riding, activities with farm animals and fall-inspired games.
The church can be reached by calling 903-969-1426 or via email to brandedbychristcc@gmail.com.
For more information on Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, visit their website brandedbychristcowboychurch.org, or their Facebook page.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is organizing the city-wide trunk-or-treat event for Monday, Sat. 25.
Beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until the candy runs out, children and their families are invited downtown to Commerce and Main. Festivities are targeted to children toddler age to 12 years old. Boogie Butt Productions will provide entertainment.
The entrance is located at 205 E. Commerce Street, across the street from Austin Bank.
Admission is $1.00 per child and the proceeds will benefit HOPE and the Crisis Center.
Beall Chapel Baptist Church, 1861 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a fall festival 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The event will feature games, hot dogs, candy and drinks. Costumes are welcome.
Beall Chapel Baptist Church can be reached by phone, 903-586-8415, or email, beallchapelbaptistchurch@gmail.com.
For more information on the church, visit beallchapel.com or their Facebook page.
Country Place Senior Living, 2120 E. Rusk St., invites the children of Jacksonville to visit from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 for a trick-or-treat event with residents, who look forward to seeing the children in costume.
Rusk’s annual Scare on the Square is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participants are asked to enter the festivities from Austin Bank up Main St. to 5th St., as the safest route. Join the fun as area businesses and organizations pass out candy.
The Rusk Public Library will be playing Halloween shows in the meeting room during Scare on the Square. Bring your candy and enjoy a show.
The library will also have accessible restrooms during the afternoon event.
Beacon of Light Church of Christ is hosting a fall festival 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The church is located at 1155 Corinth Rd in Jacksonville. The public is invited to attend.
Beacon of Light Church of Christ can be reached by phone, 903-393-8333, or email, beaconoflightcoc@gmail.com.
For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page.
New Life United Pentecostal Church, 825 Bellaire St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a fall festival 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will feature games, a chili cook-off, dessert contest, s’mores, bouncy house, face paint and music.
The church can be contacted by phone, 708-548-2897, or by email, nlchurchjacksonvilletx@gmail.com.
Brittany’s Elite Stars Competition Teams will host a fall festival 6-9 p.m. at the KO Indoor Soccer Complex, 1028 CR 4209 in Jacksonville, on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event is to feature face painting, cake walk, candy, games and a spooky maze. Wristbands cost $3 per person.
Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a harvest fest 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The event features games, candy, popcorn, a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house, slide and hay rides.
Costumes are welcome, although organizers request participants avoid ghoulish or scary costumes, reminding the public this is a family-friendly event.
The donation of a canned good or dry food item is encouraged. Collected items from the food drive will go to HOPE-Jacksonville.
For questions, contact the church office at 903-586-2215.
Peoples Church, 14089 US-79 E in Jacksonville, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Area children are invited to come enjoy the themed trunks, lots of candy and music. Chick-fil-A will be present with a special treat, limit one per person while supplies last.
The church can be reached by phone, 903-589-2900, or email, info@peopleschurchtx.org.
For more information about Peoples Church, visit peopleschurchtx.org or the Peoples Church of Jacksonville, TX Facebook page.
Coptoberfest will take place in front of the Bullard Police Department 6-8p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Police officers will be giving out treats and goodies.
