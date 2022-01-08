Cherokee County Retired School Personnel of Texas Retired Teachers Association, during their Christmas luncheon hosted at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, awarded three local educators who are currently enrolled in continuing education. The recipients were Yesenia Zavala, Garcia from West Side, Jacksonville; Rachael Casillo, from New Summerfield; and Elizabeth Gresham, from Joe Wright, Jacksonville.
The memorial scholarships were given in memory of Madge Burton, James Spivey, Sherry Chancey, Lois Ann Godfrey, Clint Corley, Kenneth Durham, Tom Patterson and Jon Jones. The family of Evelyn Wagoner gifted a scholarship in loving memory or her.
Memorial donations may be given to the TRTA Memorial Scholarship Fund at Austin Bank.
Open enrollment at CCRSP is available. If interested in joining, call 903-721-3402 or 903-245-0657.
