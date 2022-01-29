With January being School Board Appreciation Month, Superintendent Brad Stewart, on behalf of the Jacksonville Independent School District, acknowledged the trustees and their efforts on behalf of the district.
“We very much value our youth in Jacksonville ISD from the perspective that we want to do everything we possibly can to provide the type of learning environment that our students in Jacksonville need to be successful and have a tremendous future,” Stewart said. “It takes a lot of people working together to make that happen and one of the cogs in that wheel is the school board. We are very fortunate in Jacksonville to have a school board that is gracious enough to volunteer their time, who is a part of what we do and to have such a heart for serving our community, and our staff and our students.”
Each of the board members were presented a basket of goodies provided by the Nichols Student Council and a jacket.
In addition, a tree will be planted on each of the district’s campuses, one in honor of each of the trustees and the superintendent. The Texas Forestry Service is providing the trees and the district will provide a plaque stating which of the board members each tree honors.
The board received and approved the financial audit presented by Clayton Rogers of Patilla, Brown and Hill.
“I really would like to thank Luke [Ocker] and his staff,” Rogers said. “They were extremely forthcoming, extremely helpful, got back to us really quickly and got us everything we needed to finish the audit on time.”
The annual audit resulted in an unmodified opinion, or clean opinion, the highest designation that can be achieved. A single audit also resulted in an unmodified opinion. A single audit is intended to ensure an organization is using federal funds correctly and in compliance with all fund-related regulations.
The board called the trustee election for May 7, 2022, and approved a joint election agreement with the city of Jacksonville.
Elections will be for Place 1 and Place 2 positions, currently held by Jeff Horton and Matthew Leinback respectively.
Applications for a place on the ballot are being accepted until 4:00 p.m. Feb. 18. Candidate packets are available on the district’s website, jisd.org.
Early voting will take place April 25 through May 3 at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce. Polls will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.
Other items approved by trustees included:
• The annual review of the JISD investment policy;
• A rate of $50 per day paid for accumulated sick leave, up to 60 days, upon retirement;
• An interlocal agreement with Region 10 for a purchasing cooperative program for the 2022-2023 school year; and
• The consent agenda.
Trustees elected to move the next meeting from the regularly scheduled date to March 28.
