With the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for overnight and Thursday, local school districts are monitoring local weather forecasts.
Jacksonville ISD posted a message urging concerned parties to continue checking the district’s website, jisd.org, social media and school messenger for alerts.
The New Summerfield ISD also posted a message to social media advising that any announcement regarding a delayed start or closure would be posted to the district website, newsummerfieldisd.org, the district’s Facebook page, local TV stations and the district notification system.
Bullard ISD advised those in the district to review the district’s inclement weather procedures should they be needed. The procedures can be found at l.bullardisd.net/weather.
The noted procedures state urgent information will be relayed to district families through Blackboard parent notification system, the district’s website, bullardisd.net, Bullard social media, as well as local radio and TV stations.
Troup ISD stated in a message to its Facebook page that any announcement regarding school closure would be posted to the district website, troupisd.org, social media, the campus notification system and local media.
Rusk ISD will notify parents and students of any decision to delay the start of school or to cancel classes through the district’s website, ruskisd.net, the district’s Facebook page and through the Remind app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.