Troup ISD trustees were expected to vote on an agenda item Monday night regarding the deferment – or even the cancellation of – a proposed $22.6 million bond election that was slated for May 2.
The district, like other school districts and municipalities across the state, was ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to postpone general and special elections for 2020 to Nov. 3, the next uniform election date.
In a recent letter to Rusk ISD residents, district officials explained the governor's proclamation, and noted that RISD “confirms that the candidate filings for the election will remain valid for the election on the November date, and the filing period will not be re-opened for the November election date.”
Incumbents Martin Pepin and Teresa Phifer are running unopposed for two full-term seats on the Rusk school board, while a two-year unexpired term has drawn candidates Tara Tatarski and Oliver G. Sturns.
The election order impacts all entities – like RISD – that originally planned for a May 2 election.
The letter also confirmed that “all applications for ballot by mail voters that are voting by mail due to being over the age of 65 or due to disability will still be valid for the postponed election,” while application requests “based on expected absence from the county would not be valid” for the November postponement.
Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5, with a deadline to submit an application for ballot by mail is Oct. 23. The dates for early voting are slated for Oct. 19 through Oct. 30, the letter noted.
Other entities in Cherokee County with contested races include:
• The City of Jacksonville - The District 2 election drew three candidates: Tim L. Mullenax, Mindy Folden Gellock and incumbent Jeff Smith; Smith later dropped out of the race. Meanwhile, the race for the District 4 seat on the local city council drew only one applicant, incumbent Rob Gowin.
• The City of Alto – Incumbents Carey Palmer and E.L. Thacker have filed for two spots on the city council, as have candidates Monty Collins, Sharon Carter and Shamonica Johnson. The seats are at-large positions.
• Bullard ISD – Three seats are up for election, each with a three-year term. Candidates for the Place 1 seat include incumbent Tony Johnson, Jason Acker and Cory Santos; Place 2 candidates are incumbent Brian Vestal and Brent Bishop, who presently serves as the Place 3 trustee; Place 3 candidates are Shane Hagen and Jason Stainback.
• Cuney – Three seats are up for election, each has a two-year term. Mayoral candidates are Grace Beal and Marshall Roberts; the Place 2 race has attracted Dianne Reed, the incumbent, Vivian Earl and Marilyn McClelland as candidates. Council Place 4 incumbent Elizabeth Jenkins is running unopposed.
• Troup ISD – The district's bond package proposes renovation for additional seating in the high school/middle school cafeteria; provides a new Career and Technology building featuring eight new classrooms and a new shop area; a new high school gymnasium; renovations at the elementary campus by joining together different buildings, with a new Pre-K through 2 featuring office space, a library, a cafeteria and a defined school entry.
• Wells – Four seats are up for election on the Wells City Council. Tony McNight has filed for the mayor's seat, a two-year term, while incumbents Robert Kalka and Billie Petty have filed for two-year council terms. Eva Alexander has filed for a one-year council term, and Darlene Kirkland has filed for a council term at large.
• Wells ISD – This year one unexpired term and two full-term seats are up for election. Incumbents T. Wayne Montes and Donnie Carver have filed for the full-term positions, as have Phillip Jones and Kelly Collins. Incumbent Steven Monday has filed for the unexpired term.
Meanwhile, according to Texas Government Code, a municipality or school board with uncontested races has the option to cancel its election.
In Cherokee County, those entities include: Troup ISD, Jacksonville ISD, Alto ISD, the City of Bullard, New Summerfield ISD, Reklaw, the City of Gallatin, the City of New Summerfield, the City of Rusk, and the City of Troup.
