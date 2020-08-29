School districts soon must report COVID-19 positive cases to TEA

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) notified school districts in the state on Thursday of a new reporting action plan for COVID-19 positive cases that will get under way on Sept. 8
All districts will be required to submit via on-line reporting the number of students, teachers and staff members that have tested positive for the virus in the past week.
The TEA is partnering with Texas Department of Health Services (DSHS) on this endeavor.
The data collected will not include any identifiable information on any of the patients.
School districts must still report their positive cases to local health department officials.
Each school district will have a unique identification code to access the website for security purposes.
Together, the data collection will allow TEA and DSHS to review statewide information on COVID-19 cases in schools to better inform the public on policy decisions regarding the virus.
Because of high public interest, DSHS will publish a weekly report beginning the last week of Sept. that will indicate the aggregate number of positive cases by district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.