School financial wizard Finley ends 30-year career with JISD

The retirement of Lindy Finley, Jacksonville Independent School District Associate Superintendent of Business and Finance, was announced Monday afternoon by Dr. Chad kelly, JISD Superintendent.
“As Jacksonville ISD Superintendent, it is with mixed emotions that JISD announces the well-deserved retirement of Mrs. Lindy Finley, JISD Associate Superintendent of Business and Finance,” Kelly said in a news release. “She has provided Jacksonville ISD with 30 years of outstanding and dedicated service.”
Kelly continued to outline some of the professional qualities that made Finley such an asset to the district through the years.
“Lindy's attention to management detail, while keeping the broader picture in mind, has been invaluable,” he said. “Her willingness to put in extra time and effort to help JISD meet deadlines has demonstrated a commitment to excellence that we have come to depend upon. The district owes her a debt of gratitude for all the times she has kept us on track, on time, and within our budget. In addition to her incredible competence and skill, she has been a friend to all with her thoughtfulness and encouragement. Jacksonville ISD is a shining star in the Texas school finance world due to the leadership of Mrs. Finley.
Finley began her JISD career back in October 1990 by serving as a Payroll Clerk. From there, Finley was promoted to Payroll Supervisor, Supervisor of Personnel before becoming Business Manager.
Finley's efforts continued to be rewarded as she went on to work as Director of Finance, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations and finally as Associate Superintendent of Finance, CFO.
Kelly added that in addition to her exemplary work ethic and high expectations she instilled in the Business Office and throughout the district, Finley also shared her wisdom and expertise in school finance with other school districts across Texas.
Finley has won numerous accolades throughout her long career. An honor she received in 2017 continues to stand out in Kelly's mind.
“A particularly proud moment for Jacksonville ISD was when Mrs. Finley was awarded the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) Commitment to Excellence Award in 2017, the highest award given to a TASBO member,” he said.”What an honor for our district to have our CFO recognized on the State level.”
When asked what she was most proud of, Lindy stated, “A few things. Developing a standard of transparency for the district's finances that allowed a climate of trust to develop with our community - I'd like to think this played a small part in the passing of our bond issues. The role I provided in construction and improvements on all of our campuses. Being part of the renovation of the Tomato Bowl - something I did not think I would ever see. Playing a role in the acquisition of property from Lon Morris College. And finally, leading the district financially during the state budget cuts back in 2011-12 - probably my proudest moment watching how our district principals and directors came together to make very difficult cuts to our budget.” Finley continued, “I give all credit for the success in my department to our entire team. I've served with two of them 22+ years (Sheryl and Tammy) and two of them 13+ years (Troy and Dianna).”
During her tenure at JISD, Finley had oversight of a staggering $1,044,354,561.00 since named JISD Business Manager. For 17 consecutive years, as long as the system has been in place, JISD has earned the highest available rating in the state's school financial accountability rating system, known as the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).
This system, created by the Texas Education Agency, ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
In reflecting back, Finley made it clear that her job is much more than crunching numbers.
“So many people look at a job in finance as being all about the numbers, but I've always viewed it as being about the people,” she said. “ While I don't pretend to have never made a mistake, I don't regret any of them because that is how we learn and grow in our craft,” Finley said.
Finley served under six Jacksonville ISD Superintendents; Walter Harris, Dr. Jeff Turner, Charles Bertrand, Stuart Bird, Dr. Joe Wardell, and Dr. Chad Kelly.
Due to the COVID closure, a public reception honoring Finley by the district has been postponed until the fall when staff and others are able to gather and celebrate her career.
After retirement, Finley plans to spend plenty of time with grand-kids and will continue to teach and consult with other districts across the state.
JISD is forever changed because of her impact, and she will long be remembered as one of the Jacksonville ISD Legends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.