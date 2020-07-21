Jacksonville ISD announced Tuesday a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast program for the 2020-21 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge, and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduce-prices and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators, and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals, according to a release from the district.
For additional information about the program, contact JISD Food Services Director Clayton Carter at 903-589-3587 or clayton.carter@jisd.org, or Eligibility Coordinator Anita Magee, 903-589-3587 ext. 9352.
