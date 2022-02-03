Classes in the Wells Independent School District will continue as normal today, Feb. 3. This decision was made due to freezing conditions being predicted to arrive after school hours, according to the district.
There will be a two-hour delayed start to the school day on Friday, Feb. 4. According to the district’s post, the delayed start will allow for evaluation of any icy conditions prior to buses and families getting out on roadways.
The district will continue monitoring the weather and issue updates as necessary. Communication will be provided through text, the Wells ISD app, the Wells ISD website and social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.