Scooter’s Coffee, known for its drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1202 South Jackson Street in Jacksonville.
A grand opening celebration was held for the Jacksonville shop Friday, May 18. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. District Manager Dej Washington cut the ribbon on behalf of Scooter’s Coffee.
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving coffee for more than 20 years, with over 400 locations in 23 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations this year. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Scooter’s Coffee also recently released its first-ever ready-to-drink canned flavoured lattes.
For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or the Scotter’s Coffee (Jacksonville, TX) Facebook page.
