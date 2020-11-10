Cub Scout Pack 403 visited Earles’ Chapel Cemetery Saturday, Nov. 7, to honor veterans.
Billy Raines, co-founder of Friends of Earls’ Chapel Association, gave out lists of veterans buried at Earle’s Chapel Cemetery, totaling 90 names.
The Scouts, along with family members, searched the site and placed flags at the grave of each veteran.
Cub scout members included Tigers Joseph Torres and Nathan Walston, Wolves Justin Dixon and Eric Gutierrez, Bear Andrew Torres and Webelos Nathanael Torres, Maddox Dement, Cohen LeMay and Ben Berry.
Parents serving in the organization who were also present included Lawrence Demnt, Assistant Cub Master; Matt Berry, Assistant Cub Master, Lori LeMay, Webelos Den Leader; Jessica Gutierrez, Assistant Wolf Den Leader; and Cheryl Torres, Tiger Den Leader.
Leaders who were not able to be present for the event were Celeste Berry, Cub Master; Anna Tavera, Bear Den Leader; and Rachael McDonald, Wolf Den Leader.
The morning concluded with the group gathering inside Earle’s Chapel United Methodist Church for a program including a flag ceremony and speaker, followed by lunch.
