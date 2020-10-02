Search for Armidre continues as AMBER Alert is canceled

An AMBER Alert for a missing five-week-old Wells infant was canceled Friday, but the search for Armidre Antwan Marquie Argumon will continue to take place.
The baby was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road, which is just west of U.S. Highway 69, in Wells on Friday, Sept. 18.
The Wells Police Department said in a Sept. 22 news conference, that the child's father, DeAndre Argumon, had being arrested for endangering and/or abandoning a child. Prior to this arrest, officials say DeAndre Argumon had just been been released from jail on Tuesday, Sept. 15, due to a parole violation. He remains jailed and has been uncooperative in the investigation.
Multiple agencies, some from as far away as Houston, are continuing to search for the child, and are using specially trained search dogs to aid in their efforts.
The public has been asked by law enforcement officials to closely observe their property, and if there are signs of fresh digging that is unexplained, or indications of a grave having been dug, to contact their local police department immediately.
