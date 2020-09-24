SEARCH FOR ARMIDRE: Public asked to avoid Old Forest Rd. area in Wells

A search for a one-month-old baby who went missing nearly a week ago is taking place Thursday morning in the Old Forest Road area in Wells.
Searchers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department as well as officers and dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are combing the area in search of Armidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who is the subject of an AMBER Alert.
Officials are asking that the public refrain from traveling in the Old Forest Road area while the search is taking place.
In addition to a ground search, helicopters are expected to be used, if the weather permits.
