Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs convened the 87th Legislature's regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 12, presiding over the opening ceremonies for the Texas House of Representatives and conducting the election of the new Speaker of the House, Representative Dade Phelan.
"Our legislators have been entrusted by the people of Texas to confront the challenges and issues that our state faces and to do so in a way that is reflective of what it means to be a Texan–to approach adversity with unyielding determination, grit, honor, integrity, strength, and of course–with our Texas pride. Working collaboratively, we will help to build a brighter future for all Texans, and keep the Lone Star State the greatest state in the nation."
The Texas Legislature operates under a biennial system and convenes at noon on the second Tuesday in January of odd-numbered years for a maximum of 140 days. The 87th Legislature's regular session began January 12th, 2021, and will conclude May 31st, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.