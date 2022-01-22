Texas Secretary of State John Scott is encouraging all eligible Texas voters planning to vote in the March 1 Primary Election to make sure they are registered to vote by Monday, Jan. 31.
To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:
• A United States citizen;
• A resident of the county where you submit the application;
• At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.
• Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• Not declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
To verify registration status ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline, visit the 'Am I Registered?' tool on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Name and address information can now be updated on through the portal on Texas.gov.
To update voter registration, you will need either your Voter Unique Identifier, or your Texas Drivers License and birth date, or your name, county and date of birth to log in to the Texas.gov portal.
For those not already registered to vote but who have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety. Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.
Early voting for the March 1 Primary Election begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Cherokee County voters will find polls open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m until 5 p.m. Saturday. Polls will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting poll locations include the Cherokee County Elections Office, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk, the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville, and the River Church, 595 S. Marcus St./Hwy 69 S. in Alto.
Voters are reminded that new county election precincts will be in effect for the March 1 Primary Election. Maps showing county election precincts and change details can be viewed online at the Cherokee County Election Department page, listed under the Other County Offices tab, on the county website, co.cherokee.tx.us.
For questions regarding election precincts or ballots by mail, contact the Cherokee County Election Department at 903-683-8409.
For more voter information, call the Texas Secretary of State's hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votetexas.gov.
