Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas will be hosting three “Secure Your ID” shredding events in October, to help consumers and businesses securely destroy documents and help prevent identity theft.
The services are provided free and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed.
The Jacksonville event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at UT Health Olympic Center, 414 S. Main Street.
The two other events are set for Lindale and Longview, Oct. 13 and 16, respectively.
No boxes will be taken and the it is requested documents be brought in a plastic bin, plastic bag or in a box to be taken upon departure.
“We want to give businesses and the community the opportunity to safely discard any documents which contain personal information,” said Coleman Swierc, Communications Manager for BBB serving Central East Texas. “This is a quick and easy way to help ensure your information is not compromised, and we are so happy to offer the services to consumers and businesses across East Texas.”
BBB held their annual “Secure Your ID” day in June at the Tyler offices, which totaled more than 33,000 pounds of documents being securely destroyed.
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. Volunteers will be using recommended Personal Protective Equipment. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the event.
BBB has partnered with Ark-La-Tex Shredding, Shred-It, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, The Lindale Chamber of Commerce, and Kelly Community Federal Credit Union to bring these events to the public, free of charge.
BBB Serving Central East Texas is part of an expansive network of BBBs across North America that collaborate to produce Secure Your ID Day events. The program is a BBB-branded identity theft, fraud prevention and educational initiative that features on-site document destruction and distribution of identity protection tips and resources to local communities.
For more information about the events, contact BBB at 903-581-5704 or visit bbb.org.
About BBB®:
The Council of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
BBB serving Central East Texas opened their Tyler office in 1985 and serves 19 counties in East Texas.
BBBs are private, self-regulatory agencies that seek the voluntary cooperation of business. When illegal practices are uncovered and the business refuses to cooperate with the BBB, the matter is referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Also, BBBs have close working relationships with governmental agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission, with consumer protection agencies, and the State Attorneys General.
