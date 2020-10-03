Jury trials for Cherokee County will resume in October, having been suspended in March due to COVID-19 closures and resulting in a backlog of cases. Restarting jury trials means jury selection and summons will once again appear in residents’ mailboxes.
The first scheduled jury selection is Monday, Oct. 19, according to Judge Chris Day, 2nd District Court.
While a jury summons is not new, those who receive one will need to note two specific changes, the location and a letter from the district clerk.
While one may be requested to appear at the courthouse for the jury selection process as before, the summons may also request a potential juror go to the John Alexander Gym, 811 Farnsworth St.
A close examination of the jury summons will indicate which location to attend.
A jury summons will also be accompanied by a companion piece of mail, a pre-screening letter from the district clerk. The letter and summons will not be included in the same envelope, although it is possible they may arrive the same day.
The questions in the letter will seek information regarding any symptoms a potential jury may have as well as whether the individual has recently had contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
The letter will need to be returned by mail, or answers submitted via email or given over the phone to the district clerk’s office. The information for each of these options will be provided on the letter, according to District Clerk Alison Dotson.
Those who are age 70 or older will still receive an automatic exemption should they choose to use it. Those under 70, but who have concerns about possible exposure to COVID-19 due to health conditions or other reasons may indicate their concerns on the form or call the courthouse directly.
“If a person feels at high-risk, they can call the courthouse. In all likelihood, they will be released from duty,” Day stated.
Those who do report for jury duty will be required to wear masks during the selection process. For those who do not have a mask, one will be provided. A face shield will be furnished during questioning from lawyers and the mask may be removed at that time. The face shields are to be single use only and can be taken home by the wearer.
Individuals chosen to serve on a jury will be required to wear face masks at the courthouse.
Due to limited spacing, only seven jury members will be seated in the jury box. The remaining members and alternates, will be seated in the gallery. Any visual evidence presented during trial will be displayed on a monitor facing the gallery as well as on the permanent monitors in the jury box, according to Day.
While the courtroom would normally seat 150 people, only 69 will be allowed into the courtroom due to social distancing.
The overall plan being implemented has been approved by the Office of Court Administration, Cherokee County Medical Director Dr. James Low and County Judge Chris Davis.
The Office of Court Administration is a state agency operating under the direction and supervision of the Supreme Court of Texas and the chief justice.
