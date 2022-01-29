The seed swap is an annual event that begin in 2012, organized by Cherokee County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. This year’s event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Once again, the event will be hosted at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street, to provide for social distancing, according to event coordinator Kim Benton. In light of the current number of COVID-19 cases in the county, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided at the seed swap. Masks are not required.
Donations of vegetable seeds, as well as herbs and some flowers, will be available to the public for free.
“Not only will people be bringing heirloom and open-pollinated seeds to swap, but a great deal of the seeds that we’ve had donated to us are our heirloom and open-pollinated seeds,” Benton said.
Caddo Mounds State Historic site will be providing seeds that have been grown there, according to Benton.
Individual farmers and gardeners are welcome to bring their own seed to swap, although anyone can obtain seeds regardless of whether or not they have items to exchange.
“We definitely welcome anyone’s seeds if they would like to bring seeds or cuttings,” Benton said. “We definitely welcome whatever someone would like to share; it doesn’t have to be seeds. It could bulbs, it could be roots from dillydallies or whatever they’ve got too much of that they’d like to share.”
Benton does ask that people clearly label whatever seeds, bulbs, cuttings or other plant material that they bring.
“We’ve been really excited that we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Benton said. “What we want if for people to grow things.”
