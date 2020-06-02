Sen. Cornyn says we must unite against death of George Floyd and violence in communities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) was a guest on Fox News' America's Newsroom on Tuesday where he shared his thoughts on George Floyd and the violence facing communities nationwide.
“We need to be unified in our condemnation of what happened to George Floyd, but we also need to be unified in our condemnation at this random violence, which is hurting innocent people and causing chaos in our communities.”Cornyn said. “Not only should we demand justice for George Floyd, we should demand justice for these innocent victims of this agitation, this chaos, and the looting that we are seeing.”
Cornyn is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.
