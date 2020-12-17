U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement Thursday, Dec. 10, congratulating the first Space Force trainees on their completion of Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas:
“Today, Texas is once again playing a leading role in space history as the very first Space Force trainees graduate basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. As chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, I commend these pioneering men and women for taking up the mantle to renew American leadership and exceptionalism in space. I am also proud to see that the Lone Star State is continuing its work as a hub for air and space innovation, as well as its long history of military service to this great nation.
“The next 50 years in space have the potential to be even more consequential than the last 50 years. As we face this new era and the challenges that come with it, a new generation of patriots have answered the call to defend the nation, protect space commerce, and further our space exploration. Their commitment to service and to defending the liberties that Americans hold dear is inspirational for all of us as they complete their groundbreaking training. I am excited for the many opportunities ahead of them as they begin their careers with the U.S. Space Command.”
In November, the Air Force announced that San Antonio, Texas has been selected as one of the of six finalist locations to host the U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) headquarters following the evaluation phase of the selection process.
Sen. Cruz has long been a leading advocate for creating a Space Force. In 2019, Sen. Cruz chaired a hearing that examined current approaches to civil-military coordination, cooperation, de-confliction activities, and related issues, and discussed future architectures for managing the space domain.
In addition, a version of the legislation Sen. Cruz introduced that created the position of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy was included in the final version of the FY 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. Sen. Cruz’s provision helped ensure that the Space Force has sufficient influence and resources to address the challenges our nation will face as space increasingly becomes a domain of military competition.
As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, Sen. Cruz has championed America’s leadership in space and been a fierce advocate for commercial space development activities, including just this year securing a provision in the NDAA to bolster U.S. commercial remote sensing. Sen. Cruz has also been working vigorously to ensure the U.S. remains the dominant leader in low-earth orbit and beyond by pushing to extend the life of the ISS through 2030 and grow our human exploration activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.