Senator Hughes (R-Tyler) passed SB 8, the Heartbeat Bill, and SB 12, the Freedom From Censorship Act.
The Heartbeat bill, which protects unborn children by prohibiting an abortion once a heartbeat is detected, was passed with bipartisan support.
"As we approach the resurrection and celebration of Jesus Christ, we recognize that the greatest gifts God can give begin small and unexpected, yet so important,” Hughes said.
“Nothing is more indicative of life than the sound of a baby's heartbeat. From being held on your mother’s chest as an infant, to the sound of a heart monitor of a loved one in a hospital bed, Senate Bill 8 recognizes the beauty and significance of the heartbeat.
With strong support from Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, and Speaker Phelan, I am excited to send this legislation to the bill's House sponsor, Representative Shelby Slawson. We will work together to make it clear that if a Texan’s heartbeat is detected, his or her life will be protected.”
Senate Bill 8 supports a physician’s oath to do no harm. This legislation establishes a civil cause of action to prevent any child from being harmed in the womb absent a medical emergency.
To see this bill in its entirety, visit legiscan.com/TX/text/SB8/2021.
The Freedom From Censorshipo Actwill make sure that Texans have the right to free speech and the ability to exercise that right in the modern public square.
“In Texas, we will defend our right to free speech against West Coast social media oligarchs. Senate Bill 12 holds these Big Tech companies accountable, protects Texans against social or political viewpoint discrimination, and empowers those who are wrongly silenced to get back online,” Hughes stated.
“We invited these companies to testify on the bill, but they decided not to show up. Instead, they have engaged in a dishonest and coordinated media campaign to confuse the issues and derail this bill. But the Texas Senate didn’t fall for it, and neither will the people of Texas.
I am thankful for the strong support of Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, my House counterparts, and so many Texans who recognize the unprecedented power these companies have over public discourse. Their power has not been subject to constitutional safeguards, and free speech has suffered. Senate Bill 12 will serve as a safeguard for Texans and as a model for other states as they fight to safeguard free speech in America.”
Senate Bill 12 will now head to the Texas House of Representatives, where Representative Scott Sanford is sponsoring the legislation.
To see this bill in its entirety, visit legiscan.com/TX/text/SB12/id/2317860.
