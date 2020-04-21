AUSTIN – Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) announces the upcoming Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies, which will be held on April 25-27, 2020.
"This holiday provides an opportunity for Texans to prepare, as they are able, for the strong spring storms our state often sees this time of year, potential wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season," said Nichols.
There is no limit on number of qualifying purchases a person can make. These include, but not limited to:
Portable generators (less than $3000)
Hurricane shutters (less than $300)
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
All Texans are encouraged to practice social distancing when taking advantage of this tax holiday, and purchase items online when possible.
To find more information about what does and does no qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies please visit http://www.comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.
