AUSTIN – To show his appreciation to those on the frontlines in Cherokee County, Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) has announced he will be providing a free lunch to the first 100 doctors, nurses, EMS personnel, law enforcement officers and fire fighters who visit Legends Old-Time Burger Café for their "Friday Special" in Jacksonville, TX on Friday, April 10 from 11am-2pm.
"Our first responders are the ones who have been at the front of this battle against COVID-19, and we wanted to show our appreciation," said Senator Nichols. "They are sacrificing time with their families, their health and more to ensure our communities are safe. This is just a small token of our appreciation for their hard work and dedication."
Legends Old-Time Burger Café is located at 1630 South Jackson Street, Jacksonville, TX 76766. Please be prepared to show appropriate employee identification.
"Thank you to all of our first responders for all you do and for serving East Texas, we could not do any of this without you," Nichols said.
