UPDATE: 1:10 p.m. Oct. 26
The Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band has received word that due to weather, the performance time at the State Military Marching Band contest has changed. They will now perform at 8:30 PM instead of 2:15.
The send-off for the band at 10:00 am has been rescheduled as well for later in the afternoon.
________
The Jacksonville High School Band will travel to Pine Tree Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to compete in the UIL State Military Marching Band competition. The Fightin' Indian Marching Band has a long tradition of military marching excellence and is highly rated in previous contests.
A send-off will take place at Jacksonville High School at 10:00 a.m. for the band as they depart for Pine Tree.
Jacksonville is scheduled to march at 2:15 p.m. with the top 5 finalists announced at 4:15. After the finalists perform, the state winner should be announced by 10:00 pm.
