The Bullard High School Class of 2021 recently spent a day participating in volunteer work within the Bullard area. Various groups of soon-to-be graduates performed acts of community service such as washing mildew off siding, raking yards, trimming trees, cleaning flower beds, replacing trim, steps and ramps and hauling away bulk trash.
The annual event, which took place May 5, was scheduled on a day when other students would be testing. Rather than have the seniors, who had completed all their testing, spend a day in a gymnasium or auditorium, they were given the opportunity to give back to the people in the community who have supported the school, according to Assistant Principal Chris Pawlak.
Some of the work was done for people whose names had been submitted. Others were offered services after some of the school staff had driven around the community and determined where there was need, according to Meredith Welch, one of the group leaders.
About a dozen locations were visited by the seniors and work performed.
An early stop on Seniors Serving Seniors day was at the home of Gay Stripling where students cleared the yard of fallen branches and sticks and washed mildew from the siding.
“It feels good, giving back, doing for the older people who can’t do for themselves,” said Jeremy Richard, one the student volunteers at Stripling’s home. “I’m just happy to be able to help, to do my part.”
Richard took an active role in scrubbing the mildew off the siding of the house.
Meadow Loe, another student who worked to clean siding, believes the Seniors Serving Senior event is good for the community.
“I think it’s really beneficial for them because, due to COVID, they weren’t really able to get out and do much,” she said. “I just want to be as helpful as I can.”
Stripling, a seamstress retired from Levi Strauss who also taught Sunday school for over 50 years, was grateful for the assistance.
"There sure are a lot of nice people in Bullard,” Stripling said after describing the assistance as fantastic and wonderful.
“What a blessing these kids are,” said Rena French who stops in regularly to check on Stripling.
Both women expressed their appreciation for the school teaching the teenagers about community service.
