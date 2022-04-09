In what has become a tradition at Bullard High School, senior students participated in Seniors Serving Seniors, a day of volunteerism Thursday, April 7. The event, aligning with a portion of the Bullard ISD mission, serving our community, and provides students an occasion to put at least one school value, modeling servant leadership, into practice.
Nine groups of students, comprised of 18 Panther time groups, completed projects at 13 different locations around Bullard. These projects consisted of various types of yard work and minor repairs.
One home visited by the Bullard seniors was that of Charlie and Pam Morton, who were already familiar with some of the students.
“We go to church with a lot of them,” Charlie said, noting they had been contacted through the church, asking if they had any outside work that needed to be done.
There was indeed much to do on the property, which measures a little less than an acre in size. Students pulled weeds, cleaned flowerbeds, trimmed trees, pulled up dead bushes and roots and mowed the lawn.
“It’s just great,” Charlie said of the student help. “Wonderful,” Pam added.
The Mortons said they got behind on yard work and became overwhelmed following his illness, which was not diagnosed as COVID-19 but presented many of the same symptoms.
Pam said that after Charlie’s illness, their tractor died.
“We couldn’t find another tractor. At that time there was nothing,” Pam said.
Between sickness and equipment failure, the couple fell behind in the work. They expressed gratitude for the assistance the students provided.
Carley Pawlak was one of the students working at the Morton home who was already familiar with the couple through church attendance.
“They are very sweet people and I’ve grown to known them, since I joined the church in fourth grade,” Pawlak said. “It’s awesome to be able to help them. They’ve given to our community in all kinds of ways.”
She said the two are service-oriented people, specifically noting they helped with the food pantry at Bullard Methodist Church. She also said she’s seen the couple at many Bullard school games and events, as well as around the community.
As a part of her own volunteer efforts, Pawlak pulled weeds, trimmed low-hanging tree branches and helped to pull out a dead bush and dig out the remaining roots.
“Me and my classmates have been excited about this for a while,” Pawlak said. “It’s just such a cool thing that we can get out and help people in our community.”
Emily Clark, another student working at the Morton home, moved to Bullard just last year. She had not previously met the Mortons. She did speak with them to confirm the work they wanted done, specifically in regards to the flower beds. She then pulled weeds, raked and improved the overall look in and around the flower beds.
“I think it’s really important to be able to give back to the community and help people with what they need when they are not necessarily capable of doing some things.
“It makes me feel good,” Clark said. “I think it’s just a really cool opportunity for students to give back.”
