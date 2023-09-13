National Preparedness Month is a nationwide effort to increase public awareness about the importance of preparing for emergencies. Especially during this month, Americans are encouraged to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses and schools.
While much attention is given to hurricanes, emergencies happen daily in communities across the country from power outages to tornadoes to wildfires. Despite these everyday occurrences, Americans still have not made preparedness a part of their everyday lives. By taking some simple steps to prepare, Americans will have the basic capabilities to take on any disaster and allow responders to focus on those who cannot take care of themselves first.
Recommended items to include in a basic emergency supply kit are:
• Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
• Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
• Can opener
• Battery-powered radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert (Include extra batteries for both.)
• Flashlight (Include extra batteries.)
• First Aid Kit
• Whistle, to signal for help
• Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, to shelter-in-place
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties, for personal sanitation
• Wrench or pliers, to turn off utilities
• Local maps
For more information about emergency preparedness preparation, call Palestine Resource Center at 903-729-7505.
