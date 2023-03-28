The East Texas Book Fest returns April 1. Some forty regional and nationally-known authors for children and adults will gather from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tyler Junior College Rogers Student Center Apache Rooms, 1400 East Lake Street, to talk with fans, autograph their books, and pose for selfies. Several vendors will offer book-related items.
The event is free and food trucks will be nearby offering several types of foods. Free parking is available in Lot S4 at the corner of East Lake and South Baxter, adjacent to the Rogers Student Center.
This year’s theme “A Celebration of Library Love” kicks off with an 11:00 am virtual visit from Dan Gutman, author of series like My Weird School, Flashback Four, and The Genius Files, an author who says he has found joy in taking a blank page and creating a world from it.
The day’s schedule also includes two writing workshops for veteran and aspiring authors by well-known children’s author Chris Barton. Barton's Write What You’d Love to Learn presentation for children at 10:30 a.m. is based on his experiences with both playful picture books (including bestseller Shark vs. Train) and rigorously researched nonfiction, including 2020-21 Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List book What Do You Do with a Voice Like That? The Story of Extraordinary Congresswoman Barbara Jordan.
He encourages young audiences to improve their own writing by giving the not-yet-known a try. He includes an emphasis on, as well as many examples of, the importance of research, revision and collaboration. His 12 p.m. workshop is for adults.
Born and raised in Sulphur Springs and now a resident of Austin, Barton is the author of many other
picture books, including both fiction (Fire Truck vs. Dragon, 88 Instruments, Mighty Truck) and nonfiction (The Day-Glo Brothers, Dazzle Ships, All of a Sudden and Forever, and Whoosh!).
At 1:00 p.m., cartoonist and graphic novelist Briana Loewinsohn will speak. Loewinsohn, who is from Oakland, California, teaches high school art and draws comic books. Her recent memoir, which also includes her illustrations, is called Ephemera.
At 2:00 p.m., in the workshop by the Code Ninjas group, kids will learn about computer coding by building their very own video games. This flexible coding program for kids gives children a clear advantage by learning coding skills, what the Code Ninjas call the Building Blocks of The Future.
At 3:00 p.m., mystery writer Reavis Z. Wortham, a favorite with readers of mystery and thriller novels, will speak in person. Wortham is best known for the Red River series and for the thriller series featuring the character Sonny Hawke. Wortham says he always felt most comfortable weekends in his grandparents’ country home in Texas, but he went to school in Dallas, where his interest in writing was sparked by the love for his school library.
ET Book Fest is sponsored by Smith County Area Libraries Together, a cooperative group of libraries in the county. Email: smithcountyarealibraries@gmail.com. For more information about participating authors, see the SALT page at facebook.com/smithcountyarealibrariestogether. The
East Texas Book Fest is funded in part by East Texas Communities Foundation and Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
