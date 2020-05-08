CHEROKEE COUNTY – A strong line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move through the Cherokee County and surrounding areas today and tonight, bringing with it the possibility of damaging winds and large hail, according to weather officials.
National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a bulletin at 3:53 a.m. Friday, stating the line will move southeast across the area, which includes Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina and San Augustine counties in East Texas, as well as through portions of north central and northwest Louisiana.
“Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely
ruled out, especially across Louisiana. The severe weather threat should end by late this afternoon as the storms exit the area to the southeast,” according to the report.
Meanwhile, “scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, mainly west of a line from Lufkin to Prescott, Arkansas. Rain chances will diminish Tuesday night, but will remain in the forecast for southeast
Oklahoma and adjacent portions of southwest Arkansas through Thursday, the report added.
A lake wind advisory – with gusts up to 30 miles per hour – is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution, as small craft can overturn, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.