Severe thunderstorms possible in area through 7 a.m. Sat.

Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday through the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, LA. The first round of severe storms could develop as early as late this morning.
A line of severe storms is expected to move across the region tonight ahead of a warm front. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall may also lead to isolated flash flooding.
A severe squall line is expected to develop over Eastern Oklahoma this evening. These storms will quickly shift southeast across portions of Northeast Texas and North Louisiana beginning mid evening and lasting through the overnight hours.
The severe weather threat will be more pronounced along the squall line.
