CHEROKEE COUNTY – Local residents who enjoyed sunshine earlier during the day can expect spotty showers Saturday evening, with potentially severe weather on tap for Sunday.
According to National Weather Service – Shreveport officials, on Saturday evening, "isolated strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, with large hail the primary threat."
This threat increases Sunday morning, "as showers and thunderstorms develop and spread east northeast across much of the region during the day near and south of a warm front, and ahead of an approaching upper level disturbance," NWS said.
This includes the possibility of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes over parts of East Texas, along with north Louisiana and southern Arkansas.
Officials noted that heavy rainfall is possible in local areas due to strong storms. However, they added, “the severe weather threat will diminish during the evening as the storms exit the region."
Meanwhile, a flood warning continues on the Neches River near Alto. NWS reported that at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the stage was 16.5 feet, or half a foot beyond the river’s 16-foot flood stage, causing minor flooding, which is expected continue.
Forecasters predict the river to crest Sunday evening at 16.8 feet, and remind ranchers to move cattle and equipment near the Neches to higher ground.
Residents also are reminded to not drive through flooded areas and to use caution while walking near riverbanks.
