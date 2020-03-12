SFA announces precautionary measures regarding coronavirus protection

NACOGDOCHES — An advisory was issued to the Stephen F. Austin State University community on Thursday, outlining the latest measures the institution is implementing to address coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Spring Break has been extended through March 17.
From March 18 to April 6 classes will be conducted on-line only, or by other distance-education formats.
The university's staff are to report for duty on March 16, unless notified otherwise.
The current plan, which is subject to change, is for in-person instruction to begin on April 6.
All campus events through April 5 have been canceled or postponed.
In order to catch up on lost class time, East break will be canceled and classes will take place on April 9, 10 and 13.
Students are asked to remain off campus until in-person classes resume.
For questions, or for more information, phone 936-468-3401. This hot line will be in operation from 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. On March 13-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.