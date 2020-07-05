NACOGDOCHES — Mirroring state and national trends to streamline admission procedures in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Stephen F. Austin State University’s Office of Admissions has announced it will begin test-optional admissions for all 2021 terms.
This decision was prompted by the cancellation of SAT and ACT exam administration as testing centers across the state struggle to accommodate test participants due to required social distancing standards.
“High school seniors continue to experience significant restrictions regarding in-person testing opportunities and challenges with virtual testing,” said Erma Nieto Brecht, SFA’s executive director of enrollment management. “Because of this, students hoping to enter SFA in 2021 will not have to worry about having a standardized test score to apply for admission.”
While the test score requirement is lifted for the admission process, students who were able to take the SAT or ACT are encouraged to submit those scores with their ApplyTexas application as they may be needed in the scholarship review process.
“Submission of tests scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage during the admission review for those students who provide them,” Nieto Brecht said. “We still want to encourage students to take an upcoming ACT/SAT test, if possible, or submit an existing test score, as the ACT/SAT may be required and utilized for scholarship review.”
For more information, visit sfasu.edu/freshman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.