For the first time since February 2020, Stephen F. Austin State University will host an in-person, on-campus Showcase Saturday event on Nov. 13, offering college-bound students and their families a unique opportunity to experience life as a Lumberjack.
“The vitality of SFA’s university community and beauty of its campus are things you just have to see to believe, which is why I’m ecstatic to once again welcome prospective students and their families in person at SFA’s Showcase Saturday,” said SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon. “Our Office of Admissions team did an amazing job meeting students where they were during the past year and a half, but there’s nothing quite like the excitement of our on-campus, open-house event.”
SFA’s Showcase Saturday provides an opportunity for college-bound students to spend a day experiencing university life firsthand, touring the campus and having all their college questions answered.
Registration and check-in will begin at 11 a.m. in the Baker Pattillo Student Center. Several optional early-bird sessions will be ongoing between check-in and the day’s opening program, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Those include a student services fair, campus tours and breakout sessions covering a range of topics, like campus safety, Veterans Affairs and the Hazlewood Act, and being a first-generation college student, among others.
“Our Showcase Saturday guests will learn all about the degree programs SFA has to offer as well as meet current students and tour the campus,” said Erma Nieto Brecht, SFA executive director of enrollment management. “We’re here to prepare students for the next huge and exciting step of pursuing higher education.”
During the opening program, students will attend presentations by college representatives based on their academic major of interest.
Come-and-go events will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. These include an academic fair from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, tours of the residence halls and recreation center from 1:30 to 4 p.m., and a #JacksGetInvolved student organization fair from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the outdoor student center plaza.
Thirty-minute breakout sessions will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and will cover such topics as financial aid, first-year and transfer admissions, and Residence Life.
In addition to a high-energy Lumberjack experience, participating prospective students will receive a free SFA T-shirt after completing a program evaluation form.
To register for SFA’s Showcase Saturday and for more information, visit sfasu.edu/showcase.
