SFA modifies on-campus residency requirement due to virus

In a measure designed to give students and families more options, Stephen F. Austin State University has lifted the live-on campus residency requirement for the 2020-21 academic year.

According to information published by the university, the on-campus living requirement was created to provide for a supportive environment for students during the beginning of their collegiate journeys.

SFA officials realize that given the coronavirus situation, some students may feel more comfortable living off-campus.

 

