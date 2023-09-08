Following a 13-month process that included the formation of representative input groups, the collection of community and public comment, and the filing of state legislation, Stephen F. Austin State University officially becomes the 14th member of The University of Texas System.
The formal action of transitioning SFA into the UT System was finalized during the Aug. 24 UT Board of Regents meeting in Austin to become official Sept. 1.
“This is just the beginning of our journey. We are convinced that this new relationship will make each of us stronger,” UT System Board of Regents Chair Kevin P. Eltife and UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said in a joint open letter to the SFA community distributed Aug. 24. “From SFA’s regents to faculty and staff, students and alumni, to the entire Nacogdoches community, we have been inspired by your enthusiasm and many new friendships that have evolved over the past year. It is our pleasure to officially welcome you to The University of Texas System.”
Benefits of affiliation with the UT System began emerging before the transition was made official. The first was announced in January 2023, when the UT System invested $1 million in SFA’s Purple Promise tuition coverage program. This need-based financial aid initiative funded through the system’s Promise Plus endowment is allowing more than 1,200 students to attend SFA tuition-free in the first year alone.
“It’s a historic year for SFA. Today, we celebrate our affiliation with the UT System and in a few weeks will celebrate our university’s 100th anniversary of educating students,” said Gina Oglesbee, SFA interim president. “SFA’s ability to continue offering a quality education in the pines will only be strengthened by our membership in the UT System.”
The UT System has also committed $22 million to address transition costs, including compensation for SFA faculty and staff, and $80 million to support capital projects, including a new forestry, agriculture and interdisciplinary facility, and investments in the Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture and the Nelson Rusche College of Business’s Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship.
More than $4 million in annual support services at SFA will be covered by the UT System and will range from access to free student mental health services to cybersecurity expertise.
The process of affiliating with a public university system began in August 2022, when then-SFA Interim President Dr. Steve Westbrook announced to the campus community that representatives from four Texas university systems had extended interest in affiliating.
A months-long fact-gathering process followed, headed by an SFA Board of Regents subcommittee that included Karen Gantt, chair; Tom Mason, vice chair; Jennifer Wade Winston, secretary; David Alders, member and former chair; and Westbrook.
Over the course of five weeks in 2022, from Aug. 22 to Sept. 23, representative campus groups, including the Deans Council, Chairs Forum, Faculty Senate, Staff Council, Student Government Association and Alumni Association, developed questions related to their constituent groups. These question sets were provided to each of the four systems Sept. 26 with an invitation to respond by Oct. 6.
On Oct. 30, representatives from all SFA constituent groups shared their thoughts on the respective systems’ answers; and on Nov. 29, the SFA Board of Regents approved an affiliation with the UT System.
Sponsored and drafted by eight Texas legislators, including Sen. Robert Nichols and Reps. Travis Clardy and Trent Ashby, Senate Bill 1055 passed and was signed May 10, 2023, by Gov. Greg Abbott, effectively authorizing the transition of SFA into the UT System.
On July 27, 2023, the UT System Regents voted in favor of assuming management and operational control of SFA, effective July 28. The vote was also a requirement of the Southern Association of
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.