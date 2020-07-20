SFA summer enrollment shows healthy increase

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Despite being in the midst of global change, Stephen F. Austin State University has announced significant enrollment increases in both of its summer semesters.
“SFA’s summer enrollment increases are a testament to a number of exciting things,” said Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. “First and foremost, it’s an indication that now more than ever, people understand the value and importance of pursuing higher education. It also reaffirms our campus community’s excitement of and investment in our new Lumberjack Education Assistance Program, which was approved by the Board of Regents in April, and that our swift work to expand flexible learning options allowed students to take classes from anywhere, regardless of their situation.”
According to data collected through SFA’s Office of Institutional Research, summer I experienced an 8.8% increase in student enrollment, jumping from 3,741 in 2019 to 4,071 in 2020, or a difference of 330 students. Undergraduate headcount comprises the main difference, jumping 13% from last year’s summer I semester.
Summer II headcount is up by 10%, jumping from 3,109 in 2019 to 3,422 in 2020, or a difference of 313 students. Undergraduate and graduate headcount totals both increased for summer II, with undergraduate increasing by 10% and graduate by 11%.
“Expanding our flexible learning options has clearly resonated with students who still seek to learn in a rapidly changing world,” said Gordon. “Also, it is exciting that many SFA employees and their family members are taking advantage of LEAP because this helps promote our Strategic Plan’s goal by attracting and supporting high-quality faculty and staff.”
For summer I, the Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture reported the highest overall percentage increase at 48%, or an addition of 93 students. Summer I credit hours also increased by 7.8% overall, with the largest volume credit hour increase in undergraduate sciences and mathematics.
For summer II, the College of Sciences and Mathematics reported the highest overall headcount increase at 41%, or an addition of 169 students. Summer II credit hours increased by approximately 10%, with the largest volume credit hour increase in undergraduate sciences and mathematics.
For additional enrollment data, visit sfasu.edu/ir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.